Banks report profits from unrealised interests of loans: Ahsan Mansur

TBS Report
13 July, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 05:49 pm

Problems in the banking sector are intentionally being maintained rather than addressed, he said 

Ahsan H Mansur. Sketch: TBS
Ahsan H Mansur. Sketch: TBS

Banks are now showing profits by classifying interest on loans as income without collecting debts, said Dr Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of the Policy Research Institute (PRI).

"The banks are also distributing dividends from these profits, and the government is collecting taxes from this. The banks, in reality, have earned no actual income, and depositors' money is being looted," he said today (13 July) at a discussion hosted by the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) in Dhaka's Paltan. 

"This means we are 'selling the plates to buy biryani'. How long can banks continue to operate like this? Deposits will run out, and the banks will not be able to return the depositors' money," Mansur added. 

The ERF event titled "Causes of Distress in the Banking Sector in Bangladesh" was chaired by ERF President Refayet Ullah Mirdha and moderated by ERF General Secretary Abul Kashem. 

It featured an article on the banking sector by the special correspondent of Samakal Obaidullah Roni and the senior correspondent of Prothom Alo Sanaullah Sakib.

During his speech, Dr Ahsan H Mansur said the financial sector "needs to be cleaned".

"Problems in the banking sector are intentionally being kept alive instead of resolving. This is akin to sweeping the smelly dirt under the carpet, which does not really remove the bad odour. It will eventually re-emerge," he said. 

Mentioning that various attempts are being made to hide irregularities in the banking sector, the PRI executive director said, "This act of hiding information is causing the stench of irregularities in the banking sector to spread throughout the economy. Hiding bad loans, irregularities, corruption, and money laundering will not solve the problems of this sector.

"An initiative must be taken to clean up [reform] the financial sector. It should be initiated by the government and involve the Bangladesh Bank," he added. 

Mentioning that it is not only the export data that gets hidden, Mansur said, "The data from the Bangladesh Bank shows non-performing loans at 11%, but in reality, they are around 25%. The financial sector cannot continue like this for much longer. Due to a lack of supervision, we have lost control of our currency market, and inflation has exceeded beyond our control."

He said the banking sector has been allowed to deteriorate to this level. 

"This has increased irregularities and created a crisis of confidence. A situation has now been created where the banks cannot even save themselves. How will it then secure the depositors' deposits?" he asked. 

Mentioning the article presented by Obaidullah Roni and Sanaullah Sakib at the event, Mansur said, "The article about the banking sector says the government has garnered praise for constructing infrastructures like the Padma Bridge, but now this is being overshadowed by high inflation, bad loans, and financial scandals.

"The responsibility for these issues lies with the Bangladesh Bank as the regulatory authority. If initiatives are not taken now, a major crisis will develop in the country's banking sector," he warned. 

Mentioning that Bangladesh is becoming more dependent on loans as the financial distress increases, the PRI executive director said this is gradually diminishing the country's ability to obtain loans. 

"On the other hand, the government cannot collect enough revenue for budget implementation. Now, there is neither enough money nor dollars for budget execution," he added. 

Dr Ahsan H Mansur said the government is now unable to pay bills in various sectors, including the energy sector, due to a lack of sufficient dollars.

"If health is not good, the burden cannot be borne. Now banks can no longer lend to individual sectors or the government due to the weakness," he observed. 

Mentioning that the growth of bank deposits is between 8.5% and 9% now, Mansur said it could reach up to 10% if it increases this year.

Accordingly, deposits might amount to approximately Tk170,000 crore this year, he said.

"How will banks meet the target set in this fiscal year's budget if the government takes a loan of Tk137,000 crore? Where will the private sector find the money?" he asked. 

The PRI executive director said the budget had projected a 27% growth for the private sector. 

"However, private sector investment has been fluctuating between 22 to 23% so far. If bank deposit growth does not increase while the government needs to lend, how will 27% growth be achieved?" he asked. 

"It was said before the elections that extensive reforms would be brought to the financial sector. But six months have passed, and nothing has been done so far. This is very disappointing," Mansur said.

"For the sake of the country, it is now very urgent to reform the banking sector," he added.

