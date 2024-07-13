Quota protest: 'Unidentified' students sued for vandalising police vehicles

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 July, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 04:07 pm

Related News

Quota protest: 'Unidentified' students sued for vandalising police vehicles

TBS Report
13 July, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 04:07 pm
A protester demonstrates against the quota system for government jobs during a programme in Shahbagh on 12 July. Photo: Mehedi Hasan
A protester demonstrates against the quota system for government jobs during a programme in Shahbagh on 12 July. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

A case has been filed against "unidentified" students, accusing them of vandalising police vehicles during the ongoing protest demanding quota reform in government jobs. 

The case was lodged by Khalilur Rahman, a driver from the transport department of Rajarbagh Police Lines, at the Shahbagh police station.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ramna Zone) Aktarul Islam said the case was filed last night (12 July).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Without following the High Court's instructions if someone blocks roads, attacks vehicles, and throws brickbats in the name of agitation, we can assume that infiltrators are doing these things," DB Chief Harun Or Rashid told the reporters at the DB office in Dhaka's Mintu Road today (13 July).

"Detective Branch (DB) and police are investigating the incident," he added.

University students across the country began protesting against the quota system for government jobs earlier this month after the High Court on 30 June ordered to restore quota for descendants of freedom fighters, a system that was abolished in 2018.

The High Court on 5 June ordered the government to retain the 30% freedom fighter quota in government jobs. 

It also declared illegal the circular issued on 4 October 2018 cancelling the quota system.

Soon after the court order, students announced their indefinite movement.
The quota system, originally introduced through an executive order in 1972, has been amended multiple times over the years.
 

Top News

Anti-quota protest / Quota protest / Quota reform / quota system

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elisabeth moved to Bangladesh in 2002, and joined The Guide Tours Ltd as a nature guide. She later became a conservationist. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Of dolphins and sharks: The marine conservationist who made Bangladesh her home

6h | Panorama
OpenAI is so far the standout success of the frontline AI companies. How many more could there be? Photo: Reuters

Will AI ever pay off? Those footing the bill are worrying already

1d | Panorama
Faisal Ahmed Shuvo, owner of Shuvo Agro in Bagerhat, showcases his farm’s prized Wyandotte chickens. Situated in a remote village of the district, the farm is renowned for its collection of 25 highly sought-after breeds of exotic chickens, cherished primarily as pets. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Courtesy

Shuvo Agro: From passion to prosperous poultry farm

1d | Features
The daal that graces the plates of dormitory dwellers bears a striking resemblance to water in its consistency. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why doesn't the memory of Dhaka University's daal never get dull?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Large-scale investors eyeing stock market

Large-scale investors eyeing stock market

40m | Videos
AI sector forecast to dominate South Korea's capital markets

AI sector forecast to dominate South Korea's capital markets

1h | Videos
Trump shows law to cancel Biden's candidacy

Trump shows law to cancel Biden's candidacy

2h | Videos
So are the anti-quota activists being more strict?

So are the anti-quota activists being more strict?

18h | Videos