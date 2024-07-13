Prottoy pension scheme to be effective from July 2025, not this year: Quader

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 July, 2024, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 04:28 pm

Related News

Prottoy pension scheme to be effective from July 2025, not this year: Quader

TBS Report
13 July, 2024, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 04:28 pm
Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. File Photo: Collected
Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. File Photo: Collected

The new universal pension scheme 'Prottoy' will be effective from 1 July 2025 instead of this year, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (13 July). 

Stating that there has been a misunderstanding over the date, Obaidul Quader said, "Under the universal pension scheme, all government and autonomous institutions will join from 1 July 2025. The information suggesting that public university teachers would join from 1 July 2024 is incorrect."

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, made the announcement at a press conference held this morning after a meeting with the leaders of the public university teachers who are protesting against the Prottoy universal pension scheme. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Education takes backseat as teachers protest 'Prottoy', students quota

"This discrepancy is one of their three demands, and it has been clarified that they will also be included in the scheme from 1 July next year, along with all other institutions."

"Everyone will be included in the pension scheme but from 1 July 2025. I have clearly imparted the message to them," he added.

Noting that today's discussion included the possibility of granting a super grade to teachers, Quader said, "We will raise the written demands of public university teachers to the highest level of the government [the prime minister]. A solution is expected to be found through further discussions."

The teachers were reportedly requested to withdraw from the ongoing strike.

"They [protesting teachers] said they will discuss the matter with the federation leaders and make a decision," he noted.

The two-hour-long meeting took place at the political office of the Awami League President Sheikh Hasina in Dhanmondi, starting at 11am and concluding at 1pm.

Following the meeting, Professor Md Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan, the general secretary of the Public University Teachers' Federation and president of the Dhaka University Teachers' Association, expressed satisfaction with the discussion.

"We have had an open dialogue regarding our three-point demands. However, before issuing any media statements, I would like to confer with the Federation of Teachers' Association," he said.

Regarding the ongoing strike, Nizamul Haque added, "A decision will be made after consulting with the federation across all universities and a meeting with the teachers' association."

Previously, Obaidul Quader was scheduled to meet with the representatives of the teachers on 4 July to discuss their demands regarding the withdrawal of the new universal pension scheme 'Prottoy'. However, that meeting did not take place as planned and was postponed to today.

Top News

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader / Obaidul Quader / Prottoy scheme / Prottoy Scheme Protest / universal pension scheme

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elisabeth moved to Bangladesh in 2002, and joined The Guide Tours Ltd as a nature guide. She later became a conservationist. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Of dolphins and sharks: The marine conservationist who made Bangladesh her home

8h | Panorama
OpenAI is so far the standout success of the frontline AI companies. How many more could there be? Photo: Reuters

Will AI ever pay off? Those footing the bill are worrying already

1d | Panorama
Faisal Ahmed Shuvo, owner of Shuvo Agro in Bagerhat, showcases his farm’s prized Wyandotte chickens. Situated in a remote village of the district, the farm is renowned for its collection of 25 highly sought-after breeds of exotic chickens, cherished primarily as pets. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Courtesy

Shuvo Agro: From passion to prosperous poultry farm

1d | Features
The daal that graces the plates of dormitory dwellers bears a striking resemblance to water in its consistency. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why doesn't the memory of Dhaka University's daal never get dull?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The song that inspires the England football team

The song that inspires the England football team

47m | Videos
India's stolen iPhone recovered in Kamrangichar!

India's stolen iPhone recovered in Kamrangichar!

1h | Videos
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding arrangements

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding arrangements

1h | Videos
Large-scale investors eyeing stock market

Large-scale investors eyeing stock market

2h | Videos