Battery-Run autorickshaws banned from Dhaka's main roads: DMP

Locally customised e-rickshaws are supplanting manual ones as demand grows for cheaper and faster transport. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Traffic division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has announced that battery–run autorickshaws [locally made three-wheelers] and other slow-moving vehicles will no longer be allowed to operate on the main roads in Dhaka city.

This decision is being implemented alongside enforcement of the law, said DMP Joint Commissioner (Traffic-South) SM Mehedi Hasan at a press conference held at the DMP Media Centre today (13 July).

"We have started the process of designating some smaller roads for these vehicles. We have already selected some roads in the Dhanmondi area. These vehicles are no longer running on the main roads of Mirpur. Slow-moving vehicles, including autorickshaws, will not be allowed on the main roads, such as Pragati Sarani and VIP Road," he said.

We are coordinating both planning and enforcement together, Mehedi Hasan added.

He further explained, "Autorickshaws will only operate on smaller roads. They will not be allowed on major roads. However, this has caused some confusion among the autorickshaw drivers."

