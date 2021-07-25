Merkel aide warns of Covid -19 surge in Germany over coming weeks

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
25 July, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2021, 03:32 pm

Related News

Merkel aide warns of Covid -19 surge in Germany over coming weeks

After more than two months of steady decline, cases have been rising in Europe's biggest economy since early July, due mainly to the spread of the more infectious Delta variant

Reuters
25 July, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2021, 03:32 pm
A general view of a crossroad close to Hackesche Hoefe in the city centre, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Berlin, Germany, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
A general view of a crossroad close to Hackesche Hoefe in the city centre, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Berlin, Germany, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff fears the number of new coronavirus cases will soar in the next few weeks and could hit 100,000 a day by the end of September, causing big problems for many businesses, he told Bild am Sonntag weekly.

After more than two months of steady decline, cases have been rising in Europe's biggest economy since early July, due mainly to the spread of the more infectious Delta variant.

Merkel's chief of staff, Helge Braun, told Bild am Sonntag cases were increasing by 60% per week, even though nearly half the population has been fully vaccinated.

"If the Delta variant were to continue to spread at this rate and we don't counter it with a very high vaccination rate or change in behaviour, we would have an incidence of 850 (per 100,000 people) in just nine weeks," he said.

"That would equate to 100,000 new infections a day," he said, adding the effect would be huge as so many people would have to quarantine.

"The impact on work processes in factories would be massive. We are already seeing this in the UK," he said.

The number of cases has risen by 1,387 in the last day to 3.76 million, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Sunday, with the 7-day incidence inching up to 13.8 per 100,000 people.

Braun urged Germans to get vaccinated. Around 60% of Germany's 83 million people have had a first shot and about 48% are fully vaccinated.

While Germany has made clear it will not force people to get vaccinated, Braun said those who refused would have to face some restrictions.

"This could mean some things such as restaurant, cinema and stadium visits would not be possible for tested unvaccinated people because the residual risk is too high," he said, adding, however, that a full lockdown would probably not be needed.

Some 91,524 people have died of Covid-19 related causes in Germany.

Top News

Germany / Covid-19 Delta Variant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Moving migrants

Moving migrants

20h | Videos
TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

5d | Videos
TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

5d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

5d | Videos

Most Read

1
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

2
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

3
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

4
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities

5
Mosharraf Karim. Photo: Collected
Glitz

Actor Mosharraf Karim sued for Tk50cr over 'misrepresentation' of lawyers in TV drama

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds