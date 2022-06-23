Macau extends Covid shutdown of city, casinos stay open

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
23 June, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2022, 01:45 pm

Related News

Macau extends Covid shutdown of city, casinos stay open

Casinos are allowed to remain open while theatres, fitness centres, and leisure facilities must halt operations from 5 pm local time on Thursday

Reuters
23 June, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2022, 01:45 pm
Gaming machines are seen at the casino of MGM Cotai in Macau, China February 13, 2018/ Reuters
Gaming machines are seen at the casino of MGM Cotai in Macau, China February 13, 2018/ Reuters

Macau extended its Covid-19 restrictions including the closure of bars, cinemas, hair salons and outdoor parks from Thursday, its chief executive said as the world's biggest gambling hub battles to curb a rise in locally transmitted cases.

Casinos are allowed to remain open while theatres, fitness centres, and leisure facilities must halt operations from 5 pm local time on Thursday, Ho Iat Seng said in a statement on the government's website.

Only takeaway is allowed from dining facilities.

Macau's more than 600,000 residents were required to undergo a second round of mass testing this week, as the number of infected people jumped to more than 100 cases.

Positive cases include those working or visiting the casinos with a number of them related to a wedding banquet that was held inside SJM Holding's Grand Lisboa Palace.

A hotel and casino resort on Macau' main peninsula was locked down by authorities on Tuesday due to a coronavirus infection, with some 700 people forced to quarantine.

Macau's previous coronavirus outbreak was in October last year and the city has not previously had any large scale quarantine or lockdown. Macau's cases are still far below daily infections in places including neighbouring Hong Kong where infections have jumped to over 1,000 in recent days.

A Chinese-ruled former Portuguese colony, Macau adheres to Beijing's "zero Covid" policy that aims to eradicate all outbreaks, at just about any cost, running counter to a global trend of trying to co-exist with the virus.

Casino revenues are likely to be close to zero in the coming weeks, analysts said.

Hong Kong's outbreak this year saw more than 1 million confirmed infections, and more than 9,000 deaths, swamping hospitals and public services. Officials there say they are unlikely to further tighten restrictions as the pressure on medical services has not increased.

Macau has only one public hospital and its services are already stretched on a daily basis. The territory's swift plan to test its entire population comes as it keeps open the border with mainland China, with many residents living and working in next-door Chinese city Zhuhai.

World+Biz / China

china / COVID-19 / Casino

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

54m | Panorama
Photo caption: School and college going students gathered in the demonstration named ‘Friday For Future: Global Climate Strike’ in front of the Barishal Central Shaheed Minar on 23 September 2019 in an attempt to make people aware of the dangers of climate change. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Bangladesh’s young climate heroes

6h | Pursuit
The centenarian tree is different from all other trees in terms of size and age. That is why many visitors come from far and wide to see this mango tree. Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the centenarian Suryapuri mango tree

1d | Explorer
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Is the world ready to prevent climate change?

Is the world ready to prevent climate change?

19m | Videos
Preparing for university admission test

Preparing for university admission test

4h | Videos
Public health in risk due to lack of toilets

Public health in risk due to lack of toilets

6h | Videos
Dream Padma Bridge on steel spans

Dream Padma Bridge on steel spans

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

5
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

6
The deceased Abu Saleh Mohammad Mahfuz Ahmed with his two children.
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi man shot dead in US