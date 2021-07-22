Gamma coronavirus variant detected in Russia, Ifax reports

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
22 July, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 22 July, 2021, 04:11 pm

Related News

Gamma coronavirus variant detected in Russia, Ifax reports

Russia faces a surge in coronavirus cases that authorities have blamed on the Delta variant and the slow rate of vaccinations

Reuters
22 July, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 22 July, 2021, 04:11 pm
A view shows vials containing Russian-made vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a demonstration at a regional clinical medical and rehabilitation centre in Tver, Russia May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/File Photo
A view shows vials containing Russian-made vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a demonstration at a regional clinical medical and rehabilitation centre in Tver, Russia May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/File Photo

The Gamma variant of the novel coronavirus, first found in Brazil, has been detected in small quantities in Russia, the Interfax news agency cited the developer behind Russia's EpiVacCorona vaccine as saying on Thursday.

Russia faces a surge in coronavirus cases that authorities have blamed on the Delta variant and the slow rate of vaccinations. On Thursday, Russia reported 24,471 new Covid-19 cases and 796 deaths related to coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

EpiVacCorona, Russia's second of four vaccines to be registered, was developed by the Vector Institute in Siberia. Sputnik V is Russia's flagship vaccine.

"The Delta variant is widespread on the territory of the Russian Federation, with isolated cases of the Gamma variant detected," Interfax cited the institute as saying.

The institute said the Delta and Gamma variants were categorised as "causing concern" because they spread more easily and can reduce the effectiveness of antibodies.

Top News / Europe

Gamma Variant / Coronavirus Gamma Variant / Covid-19 Gamma Variant / Russia / Covid-19 in Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

2d | Videos
TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

2d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

2d | Videos
TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

2
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

3
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

4
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

5
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

6
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities