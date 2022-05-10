Dropping zero-Covid policy in China without safeguards risks 1.5m lives - study

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
10 May, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 09:51 pm

Related News

Dropping zero-Covid policy in China without safeguards risks 1.5m lives - study

Reuters
10 May, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 09:51 pm
A resident gets a haircut at a closed residential area during lockdown amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Shanghai, China, May 5, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song
A resident gets a haircut at a closed residential area during lockdown amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Shanghai, China, May 5, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song
  • Safeguards include boosting vaccinations, access to care
  • 'Zero-Covid' stance vital to beating virus -China advisers
  • Most countries now living with virus for sake of economies

China risks just over 1.5 million Covid deaths if it drops its tough zero-Covid policy without any safeguards such as ramping up vaccination and access to treatments, according to new modelling by scientists in China and the United States.

The warning follows several recently published reports from senior health advisers in China who said the zero-Covid approach remains essential to defeating the pandemic and buying time for mitigating measures.

China has stuck with its zero-Covid strategy even as most other countries that once championed the policy shifted towards living with the virus in order to reopen their economies and restore personal freedoms.

Under zero-Covid, authorities lock down large population areas to stamp out viral spread in response to any coronavirus outbreak, even if just a small number of people test positive.

Shanghai, a city of 25 million people, has been locked down for nearly six weeks as it battles China's biggest coronavirus outbreak yet, with anger among residents and economic pressure mounting.

But the new research published in Nature Medicine suggests that while dropping "zero-Covid" completely could be risky for public health, the impact could be greatly mitigated by focusing on other interventions like vaccinating the elderly. 

"The level of immunity induced by the March 2022 vaccination campaign would be insufficient to prevent an Omicron wave," the authors wrote.

They forecast that peak demand on intensive care would be more than 15 times capacity, causing roughly 1.5 million deaths, based on worldwide data gathered about the variant's severity.

However, the researchers said the death toll could be much reduced if there was a focus on vaccination - only about 50% of over-80s in China are vaccinated - as well as providing antivirals while maintaining some restrictions. 

The lead authors of the paper are from Fudan University in China, backed up by researchers at the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

"The availability of vaccines and antiviral drugs offer an opportunity to move away from zero-Covid. I can't think what there is now to wait for," said Ben Cowling, an epidemiologist at Hong Kong University familiar with the study.

He cautioned that the transition must be gradual.

But government health advisers in China are sticking to zero-Covid for now.

In correspondence published by the peer-reviewed medical journal the Lancet last Friday, a team of Shanghai medical experts said the city's vital role in the national Chinese economy made lockdown there unavoidable.

"The spill-out of virus to other places... could have unimaginably severe consequences," said the team, which includes Zhang Wenhong, an adviser to authorities in Shanghai on treatment for Covid-19.

Shanghai's "dynamic" zero-Covid policies would "overcome weak links in the immunological barrier in populations across the country", they said, pointing out that around 49 million Chinese aged 60 and over remained unvaccinated.

Zero-Covid was still required to prevent a "run" on China's health resources, according to a separate commentary published in the official journal of China's Disease Prevention and Control Center and co-written by senior government health adviser Liang Wannian.

"The dynamic Covid-zero strategies adopted by China have won a precious time window for the future," it said, adding that the country must "seize the opportunity" to develop more drugs and vaccines.

Top News / World+Biz / China

china / Coroanvirus / China Zero-Covid policy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Scents of spirituality

Scents of spirituality

2w | Magazine
The first blooms of the cherry blossoms in Kyoto have advanced by a week over the past century. Photo: Reuters

Scary spring: Earlier blooms are a sign of climate change

9h | Panorama
Worshipers bowing in front of the Granth Sahib inside the prayer hall. Photo: Noor A Alam

Gurdwara Nanak Shahi: A structure that holds the memory of Sikhs in Bangladesh

12h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

‘Preventing money laundering is simply a matter of political goodwill’

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Understanding the war in Ukraine

Understanding the war in Ukraine

5h | Videos
Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

13h | Videos
Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

1d | Videos
Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

5
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Khulna-Mongla rail link: Project progress 90%, to be operational by Dec