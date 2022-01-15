US donates 9.6 million Pfizer vaccines to Bangladesh

Another 9.6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine Pfizer has been provided to Bangladesh by the United States.

The US in total has given over 28 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, Pfizer to Bangladesh, stated US Embassy in a statement on Saturday.

"Nothing has made me prouder as US Ambassador to Bangladesh over the past three years than the work we are doing together to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. I am pleased to announce, through the generosity of the American people, a donation of 9.6 million additional vaccines to the people of Bangladesh. The United States has now donated, free for charge, over 28 million vaccine doses to Bangladesh with millions more on the way. We salute and stand with heroic Bangladeshi health care providers and assistance partners as we work together to provide a healthier, brighter future for the people of both our great nations," said Ambassador Miller.

In addition to vaccine donations, the United States continues to work closely with Bangladesh to support the national Covid-19 vaccination campaign and strengthen the government's response to the pandemic. The United States has provided training to over 7,000 healthcare providers on the proper management and administration of vaccines.

To date, the United States has contributed over $121 million in Covid-related development and humanitarian assistance through USAID, the US Department of Defense, the US Department of State, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This assistance has saved lives and treated individuals infected with Covid-19, strengthened testing capacity and monitoring, enhanced case management and infection prevention and control practices, and improved the supply chain and logistics management systems. US support has also protected front line workers and increased the public's knowledge on how to better protect themselves from infection.

The United States has donated $4 billion to support the worldwide COVAX effort, which includes support for ultra-cold chain storage, transportation, and safe handling of Covid-19 vaccines, making the United States the world's largest donor for equitable global Covid-19 vaccine access.