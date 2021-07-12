Shops, public transport may be reopened after 14 July

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

The ongoing nationwide strict lockdown may witness a cut down on restrictions - including allowing public transports and reopening the shopping malls - from Thursday (15 July).

The government has been considering to allow private transport and shopping outlets to operate, along with sacrificial animal markets, in compliance with health guidelines, Prothom Alo reports quoting sources in the Cabinet Division. 

It is being said that the decision is influenced by the consideration of the livelihood of the working-class, regardless of the health directorate's warning that the virus situation may worsen further in the next one week if the infection curve keeps rising.

The decisions on relaxing the restrictions are on the cards as the ongoing lockdown is going to expire on 14 July. 

Earlier, the government imposed an all-out lockdown from 1 July, which was later extended for another week.

The country, however, reported its highest-ever 230 deaths in a day on Sunday. Besides, it registered 11,874 new cases on the same day, which is also the record single-day case counts so far. The day's positivity rate stands a 29.67%.

Coronavirus in Bangladesh / Covid -19 in Bangladesh / Covid -19 / Covid / lockdown / Lockdown eased / Public transports / shopping mall / Shopping malls

