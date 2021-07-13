Owners will decide on reopening shops: Association

The Bangladesh Shop Owners Association has welcomed the government's decision to ease the ongoing nationwide lockdown restrictions from 15-22 July, which will allow the reopening of the shopping malls.

Helal Uddin Ahmed, president of the shop owners' association, told The Business Standard that it is now up to individual owners whether to reopen their business or not.

He, however, requested everyone to remain steadfast in following Covid-19 health guidelines and social distancing rules.

Public transports and shopping malls, along with sacrificial animal markets, have been allowed to operate during this period.

The Cabinet division has issued a circular in this regard.

Strict lockdown will be imposed again from 23 July, according to the circular

Earlier, the government imposed an all-out lockdown from 1 July, which was later extended for another week till 14 July.