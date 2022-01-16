GM Quader tests positive for Covid-19

Jatiya Party Chairman and Deputy Leader of the opposition in the Jatiya Sangsad GM Quader has been infected by Covid-19 again.

He tested positive for the virus today after he gave samples for testing on Saturday for joining the parliamentary session, said a press release signed by his press secretary Khandaker Delwar Jalali on Sunday.

"GM Quader is doing well without any symptoms. He is okay and in addition to his physical well-being, his morale is intact", the statement read.

Earlier, GM Quader was infected by Covid-19 on 12 January last year. He tested negative for Covid-19 on 26 January, 14 days after testing positive.