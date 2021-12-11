Bangladesh reports first cases of Omicron 

Health authorities in Bangladesh have confirmed the first cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Two women cricketers of Bangladesh tested positive for Covid-19 on 6 December and the variant was confirmed some days later, Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) Principal Scientific Officer Dr ASM Alamgir told The Business Standard on Saturday.

The national women's cricket team recently went to Zimbabwe to participate in the Women's World Cup Qualifier.

Meanwhile, Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque, while addressing the press the same day, said, "Both the cricketers are now in institutional quarantine. They are undergoing multiple tests."

"They are suffering from fever. However, their condition is stable now," the minister added.

When asked about the situation of the other squad members, Maleque said, "Everyone who came into their contact has been tested. All of the results have come back negative."

The newest variant, which is deemed highly contagious and capable of undergoing frequent mutations, has pushed many countries to revert the relaxed restrictions to their previous state of stern travel curb.

The Bangladesh government recently made 14 days institutional quarantine mandatory for those returning from total seven African countries.

The countries are Botswana, Eswatini, Ghana, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Omicron variant has so far been reported in 57 nations and the number of patients needing hospitalisation is likely to rise as it spreads.

On 26 November, the WHO declared the Omicron variant, which was first detected in southern Africa, a variant of concern. It is the fifth SARS-CoV-2 strain to carry such a designation.

Referring to the risk of reinfection, the WHO said: "Preliminary analysis suggests that the mutations present in the Omicron variant may reduce neutralising activity of antibodies resulting in reduced protection from natural immunity."

The Omicron variant can partially evade the protection from two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, the research head of a laboratory at the Africa Health Research Institute in South Africa said earlier this month.