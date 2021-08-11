Another 1.77 million Sinopharm doses arrive

A nurse holds a vial of China's Sinopharm coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a health center in Caracas, Venezuela March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

Bangladesh received another 1.77 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine under the COVAX facility.

A Biman flight carrying the jabs landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 7.50 pm today.

The ministry of health and family welfare confirmed the arrival in a press release.

Earlier in the day, Hualong Yan, minister counsellor and deputy chief of mission at the Embassy of China in Bangladesh said in a Facebook post that the 1.77 million doses left Beijing for Dhaka at 5:20 am.

With this, the country has 17.47 million doses in a total of AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines in stock.

The government approved a proposal to purchase 60 million more doses of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine from China on Wednesday morning.

The government earlier paid China for 15 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine of which 7 million doses have already arrived.

The Sinopharm vaccine is currently being administered at the union level across the country.