Another 1.77 million Sinopharm doses arrive

A Biman flight carrying the jabs landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 7.50 pm today

A nurse holds a vial of China&#039;s Sinopharm coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a health center in Caracas, Venezuela March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
A nurse holds a vial of China's Sinopharm coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a health center in Caracas, Venezuela March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

Bangladesh received another 1.77 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine under the COVAX facility.

A Biman flight carrying the jabs landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 7.50 pm today.

The ministry of health and family welfare confirmed the arrival in a press release.

Earlier in the day, Hualong Yan, minister counsellor and deputy chief of mission at the Embassy of China in Bangladesh said in a Facebook post that the 1.77 million doses left Beijing for Dhaka at 5:20 am.

With this, the country has 17.47 million doses in a total of AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines in stock.

The government approved a proposal to purchase 60 million more doses of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine from China on Wednesday morning.

The government earlier paid China for 15 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine of which 7 million doses have already arrived.

Bangladesh has purchased 15 million doses of vaccine from Sinopharm which is expected to arrive in the country within three months.

The Sinopharm vaccine is currently being administered at the union level across the country.

