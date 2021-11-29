7 returned to B'baria from South Africa last week, red flags to be hoisted at their houses

Fearing the spread of Omicron variant, red flags will be hoisted at the Brahmanbaria houses of seven people who recently returned from South Africa.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the District Committee on Corona Prevention held in the conference room of the deputy commissioner on Monday evening.

According to local sources, seven Bangladeshi nationals returned Brahmanbaria from South Africa between 16 and 24 November. Among them, three are from Kosba upazila, two from sadar upazila and one each from Bancharampur and Nabinagar upazila.

Deputy Commissioner Hayat Ud Daula Khan presided over the meeting of the Corona Prevention Committee of Brahmanbaria. Civil Surgeon Ekram Ullah, Superintendent of Police Anisur Rahman, District Awami League General Secretary Al Mamun Sarkar and Brahmanbaria Press Club President Riazuddin Jami were among others present at the meeting.

Brahmanbaria Civil Surgeon Ekram Ullah said, "The meeting decided to hoist red flags at the homes of seven South Africa returnees and ensure their home quarantine."

