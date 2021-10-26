2nd dose of walk-in vaccination to begin Thursday

Inoculation with the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, for those who received the first dose in September during the countrywide vaccination campaign, is set to begin on Thursday.

Over 80 lakh people across eight divisions of the country were vaccinated during the two-day nationwide special mass vaccination campaign marking Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 75 birthday.

More than 78 lakh people received the first shot while 2.82 lakh received the second dose.

The first dose recipients will receive the second dose from Thursday.