2nd dose of walk-in vaccination to begin Thursday

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 October, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 12:39 pm

Related News

2nd dose of walk-in vaccination to begin Thursday

TBS Report
26 October, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 12:39 pm
2nd dose of walk-in vaccination to begin Thursday

Inoculation with the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, for those who received the first dose in September during the countrywide vaccination campaign, is set to begin on Thursday.

Over 80 lakh people across eight divisions of the country were vaccinated during the two-day nationwide special mass vaccination campaign marking Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 75 birthday.

More than 78 lakh people received the first shot while 2.82 lakh received the second dose.

The first dose recipients will receive the second dose from Thursday.

Top News

Mass Vaccination / Covid-19 Mass Vaccination Campaign / Coronavirus mass vaccination / Covid-19 Mass Vaccination / Covid-19 Mass Vaccination program / 2nd Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine / Covid-19 2nd Dose

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Dhanmondi Lake to be protected with proper planning

Dhanmondi Lake to be protected with proper planning

2h | Videos
$12-15bn smuggled out a year

$12-15bn smuggled out a year

2h | Videos
Menstrual health facts everyone should know

Menstrual health facts everyone should know

2h | Videos
Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ completes journey in England

Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ completes journey in England

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

6
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF