2nd dose of mass walk-in vaccination from 28 March

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 March, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 02:06 pm

2nd dose of mass walk-in vaccination from 28 March

TBS Report
09 March, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 02:06 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, without any registration or birth certificate/NID - under the government's Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI), will be administered from 28 March, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The people inoculated with the first dose of Covid-19 jabs on 26 February during the countrywide mass vaccination campaign aiming to vaccinate one crore people will be eligible for the second dose.

Starting from 28 March, those who received the first jab after 25 February will get the second shot as per the rule of one-month completion since the first dose.

The health directorate has instructed the relevant authorities to add the details of the second dose on the vaccine cards of the first dose recipients.  

Earlier, the government decided to halt administering the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and shift its focus to administering second and booster doses. Thus, it wanted to bring the most people under vaccination coverage by the end of last month.

Meanwhile, all hospitals have been instructed to administer the first dose without registration, an initiative taken as part of strengthening the vaccination campaign.

