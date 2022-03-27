2nd round of mass vaccination campaign on 28-30 March

File Photo: People stand in long queues to get Covid-19 vaccine at Rayer Bazar Community Centre in the capital. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The second round of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign to inoculate one crore people countrywide will be conducted between 28 and 30 March.

A health directorate release said those who received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in the first round of the campaign on 26-28 February have been instructed to take the second dose from their previous centres.

The number of vaccination centres and booths can be increased to tackle the rush, the health directorate said.

People above 18 years of age who received their second dose at least four months ago will be able to take a booster dose during the campaign even if they did not get an SMS for the dose.

Children ages 12 or above will get a second dose if they received their first dose 28 days ago.

Also, children ages 12 or above who did not receive their first dose yet will be given a first dose during the campaign.

On 26 February, 1.1 crore people in Bangladesh were inoculated, the first day of the countrywide special mass Covid-19 vaccination drive launched by the government aiming to provide the first dose to one crore people a day.

In Bangladesh so far 12.68 crore people have taken their first dose, 95.04 crore their second dose, and 74 lakh people got a booster dose of a Covid vaccine.

Zero Covid deaths for a fourth straight day

For the fourth day in a row, the country reported zero deaths from Covid-19 on Sunday.

In the last 13 days – since 15 March – Bangladesh saw 10 such days without any Covid deaths, according to health officials, while only six people succumbed to the virus.

The positivity rate dropped to 0.54% in 24 hours till 8 am on Sunday with 43 people testing positive for Covid-19.

Sixty-five people were diagnosed positive for the virus the day before.

The latest figures took the country's case tally to 19,51,282 while the death toll remained unchanged at 29,118.

Also, 673 Covid patients were cured in the 24 hours of Sunday, with a recovery rate registered at 96.23%.