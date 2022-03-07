Govt eyes jabbing 2.25cr second doses in three days 

The government is aiming to administer second vaccine doses to 2.25 crore people in three days from 28 March to 30 March as part of the ongoing mass vaccination drive, said Health Minister Zahid Malek.

"People who took their first jabs during the special campaign – one crore jabs in one day – can get their second shots from any vaccination centres," he said on Monday.

Since 17 February, when the countrywide inoculation drive began, more than 3 crore vaccines have been administered in nine days until 26 February, the minister added.

On 27 February, the government successfully reached the target of providing one crore jabs in a single day and some 1.2 crore people took their vaccine shots.

Govt preparing for jabbing primary students

The health minister also said that after the inoculation program for students aged 12-17, the government is now waiting for a nod from the World Health Organisation (WHO) to vaccinate primary school students aged five and above.

"We will begin as soon as we get approval from the WHO. Necessary preparations, including the listing of vaccine centres, are underway in collaboration with the education ministry," Malek said.

4 more die of Covid in a day; positivity rate drops to 2.18%

Meanwhile, the country reported four deaths from Covid-19 and 436 new cases in the last 24 hours till 8 am Monday.

The positivity rate was recorded at 2.18% during the same period with 20,009 samples tested across the country.

Bangladesh registered eight deaths and 529 cases the day before. The latest figures took the country's death toll to 29,089 and the case tally to 19,47,702.

Also, 3,546 Covid patients were cured during the 24 hours with the recovery rate recorded at 94.82%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.