25 lakh more doses of Pfizer vaccine to arrive here in two days

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 October, 2021, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2021, 01:19 pm

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a &quot;Coronavirus Covid-19 Vaccine&quot; sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus Covid-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

Twenty-five lakh more doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine will arrive in the country in two days (4 and 5 October) under Covax facility, a platform to ensure coronavirus vaccination in all countries on a fair basis.

The first shipment of 6.25 lakh vaccines will land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 11.20pm today, said a Health Ministry press release.

Besides, the second shipment of 12.56 lakh shots will arrive around 12pm on Tuesday. The remaining 6.25 lakh vaccine doses will arrive around 11:20pm on the same day, according to the release.

Officials of the Ministry of Health, Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS), Central Medical Stores Depot and airport, will be present to receive the vaccines.

Earlier, a total 36.4 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine arrived in the country under Covax facility in three phases.

