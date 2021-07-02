Research Internship at TBS

Research Internship at TBS

Research Internship at TBS

The Business Standard is looking for an Intern, Research.

Job Description:

  • Participate in data collection & survey
  • Collecting secondary data and identifying trends
  • Knowledge of statistical methodology
  • Ability to work with a variety of tasks
  • Ability to integrate new information
  • Carrying out small scale surveys
  • Have sound knowledge on MS Excel, SPSS/ STATA etc.

Educational Requirements:

Bachelors /Master's degree in Economics from reputed universities. 

Experience Requirements: 0-1 Year

Job Type - Full Time

Location - Dhaka

Salary- Negotiable

Application deadline- 15-July-2021

Send your CV to - [email protected]

