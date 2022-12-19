CASHe Alliance, Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center to provide internship

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

CASHe Alliance Ltd and Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC) have recently signed an agreement.

Under this agreement, CASHe Alliance Ltd will provide an internship programme for BYLC graduates leading to the opportunity to have a permanent job at CASHe Alliance, said a press release.

Kazi Nasim Ahmed, chief operating officer (COO) of CASHe Alliance Ltd, and Asif Yeasin Kabir, deputy manager, Office of Professional Management Development, BYLC signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

