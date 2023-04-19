Internship at a government office? A welcome idea

Illustration: TBS

Anupom Sarker and Mustafizur Rahman, two ambitious students from Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Mymensingh, were looking forward to their post-graduation job hunt. However, they soon realised that the job market was not as welcoming as they had hoped, with employers valuing prior experience more than ever before.

"It seems as though every employer wanted some experience," said Anupom.

It became clear to them that they needed to gain some practical work experience to stand out from the competition. Unfortunately, finding an internship at a private organisation is easier said than done without the right connections.

Last week they came to know about the new internship program being launched by the Bangladesh government. Although not all the details have been chalked out, both Anupom and Mustafizur are looking forward to it with a lot of hope.

Mustafizur said, "This policy would be a boon for graduates like me who may lack experience."

TBS delves into what an internship at a government office might entail, both for selected candidates as well as the offices themselves.

Early exposure for future BCS candidates

As government jobs are highly sought-after in Bangladesh, internships in government institutions can provide future BCS or other government job candidates with valuable hands-on experience working in a government organisation.

"This early exposure will allow them to gain insight into the inner workings of government offices, familiarise themselves with administrative procedures, and understand how government policies and programs are formulated, implemented, and monitored," said Dr Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir, Director of Aspire to Innovate (a2i) Programme.

In addition, these internships can help fresh graduates develop a diverse range of skills that are highly valued in the public service sector, including communication skills, problem-solving skills, critical thinking skills, and leadership skills.

Working alongside experienced professionals in government offices can also improve their organizational and time management skills, as well as enhance their ability to work in a team and adapt to a professional work environment.

A network to be leveraged

An internship at a government office will not only prepare you for the public sector but also for private jobs. During the internship, interns can develop a valuable network that can benefit their careers in the private sector.

For example, completing an internship at Bangladesh Bank can provide contacts that can be leveraged after joining a private bank. Similarly, interning at the Ministry of Textiles and Jute can open doors in private textile companies for textile graduates. This network can help fresh graduates establish credibility, access information, and build partnerships, making it a significant asset for their professional success in the private sector involving interactions with the government.

Dr Kabir believes that government internships can provide necessary networks that can pave the way for their future career growth. "This internship policy can be a great way to network with professionals in the field and potentially secure a job after completing the internship," he added with a nod of approval.

A hands-on lesson in how government functions

By participating in the internship and interacting with government officials, students can gain knowledge about the different departments of the government, their roles and responsibilities, and how they work together to ensure the smooth functioning of the government. Even if many of the interns have long term ambition to be in government, they will still gain invaluable insight into the state machinery which will come in handy in the future, not just at work, but in exercising their rights as a general citizen.

The Bangladesh government has set its sights on building a smart Bangladesh. Offering internships to students in government institutions is a vital piece of this larger puzzle, aimed at equipping students with timely skills.

"The internship program is like a window to the actual career field, as it provides hands-on knowledge for fresh graduates," says Prof Dr Sadik Hasan from the Department of Public Administration at the University of Dhaka.

Bright spot on CV

Interning in a government office can greatly enhance a candidate's CV and increase their chances of future employment, or even admission to international education programs. Relevant work experience gained through tasks such as policy analysis, public relations, research, and project management can develop skills applicable to various fields.

Exposure to the public sector can also benefit those interested in a career outside of government but related to public policy. For example, a medical student can intern at the health ministry, while graduates in Economics or Development Studies can work at the planning ministry, which adds significant value to their CV for future education or professional pursuits.

Government offices can benefit from having interns too

Government offices often have a reputation for being somber, lackluster places, where middle-aged or elderly officials go about their task with little enthusiasm. In that respect, internships in government offices can bring speed, vitality and energy to those places. Having interns in the office can introduce fresh perspectives and new ideas, which can contribute to innovation and creativity.

Interns are often young and enthusiastic individuals who bring a unique energy and passion to the workplace. This can help to motivate government employees to work harder and more creatively, as they are encouraged by the interns' enthusiasm.

Besides, the presence of interns can also provide an opportunity for government officials to mentor and guide the next generation of public servants, which can be personally fulfilling and rewarding for them.

Bridging the gap between citizens and government officials

Additionally, interns can help to bridge the gap between the government and the younger generation, which can foster better communication and understanding between the two.

The interns will be partly agents of citizens and agents of the government as well. By providing students with hands-on experience and a practical understanding of government processes, internships can foster a citizen-centric perspective and improve communication channels between citizens and government officials.

"Government internships can be an excellent opportunity for both the intern and the government, and can help to build a stronger and more capable workforce," said Dr Kabir.

These experiences can promote mutual understanding, trust, and collaboration, ultimately leading to more effective and responsive governance.

"This program can bridge the gap between academia and industry, just as it has been practised in Western countries for a long time," commented Professor Sadik Hasan.

"This program will enrich graduates with practical know-how and provide the industry with experienced human resources, creating a win-win situation for both sides," added Prof Sadik.

Through government internships, students like Anupom and Mustafizur will avail themselves of the right opportunities, support, and mentorship to gain a closer look at their desired career paths and make informed decisions about their future.