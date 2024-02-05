Oil edges higher as US attacks on Houthis ratchet up tensions in Red Sea

Global Economy

Bloomberg
05 February, 2024, 09:05 am
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 09:29 am

Related News

Oil edges higher as US attacks on Houthis ratchet up tensions in Red Sea

US forces hit sites in follow-up to Syria, Iraq strikes

Bloomberg
05 February, 2024, 09:05 am
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 09:29 am
Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker Advantage Sweet, which, according to Refinitiv ship tracking data, is a Suezmax crude tanker which had been chartered by oil major Chevron and had last docked in Kuwait, sails at Marmara sea near Istanbul, Turkey January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik
Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker Advantage Sweet, which, according to Refinitiv ship tracking data, is a Suezmax crude tanker which had been chartered by oil major Chevron and had last docked in Kuwait, sails at Marmara sea near Istanbul, Turkey January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik

Oil climbed as the US vowed more strikes against Iran's forces and proxies while the Houthis promised to retaliate against bombardments over the weekend.

Brent crude pared an earlier advance of as much as 1.2% to trade near $78 a barrel, after losing 7.4% last week in its biggest weekly drop since October, while West Texas Intermediate was under $73. American forces launched attacks against the Houthis over the weekend, and earlier hit Iranian troops and militias in Syria and Iraq.

The weekend's bombardments marked the biggest targeting of the Houthis since an initial operation on Jan. 11 as part of an effort to end attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea. Despite the warning of further strikes, senior US officials said the country wouldn't be pulled into a prolonged regional conflict. A stronger dollar is also making oil more expensive for many investors.

 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Crude slumped last week — erasing almost all of this year's gains — amid talks to pause the four-month Israel-Hamas conflict, although US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that an agreement isn't imminent. There are also signs of robust supply as OPEC output remains above the collective limit and the US produces record amounts.

"Given the US military strikes avoid directly attacking Iran, we think the Israel‑Hamas cease-fire talks will have the more dominant effect," said Vivek Dhar, an analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "This will keep Brent oil futures under $80 a barrel as markets pay more attention to oversupply risks in coming quarters."

Prices:

Brent for April settlement rose 0.3% to $77.53 a barrel at 9:58 am in Singapore.

WTI for March delivery advanced 0.2% to $72.39 a barrel.

Elsewhere, a sizable amount of refining capacity is likely to be offline after a fire at the Lukoil PJSC facility in Volgograd over the weekend, blamed on a downed drone from Ukraine. Diesel futures jumped as much as 1.8% on Monday, the most in a week.

Disclaimer: This article first appeared on Bloomberg, and is published by a special syndication arrangement.

Bloomberg Special / Top News / World+Biz / Middle East

Houthis / Oil / US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While the resistance started with Iran and Hezbollah, it has been rapidly evolving into something larger than its parts. Photo: Bloomberg

Axis of Resistance revived: A new turn in the US-Iran conflict, what's next?

2h | Panorama
Located at the Nandankanan intersection in the Newmarket area, Bose Brothers is positioned prominently amidst the hustle and bustle of the port city. Photo: TBS

Bose Brothers: A century-old legacy of sweetmeats and revolution

2h | Panorama
While one section of society is amassing abundant wealth, the other is struggling to meet basic needs. Photo: TBS

When economic growth benefits the few

2h | Panorama
The FL1 captures one&#039;s gaze aggressively, with stylings one may call a watered-down version of the FL5 Civic Type-R. Photo: Akif Hamid

2022 Honda Civic FL1: Redefining the notion of a driver's car

18h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

US strikes in Iraq and Syria 'wrong strategy': Iran

US strikes in Iraq and Syria 'wrong strategy': Iran

55m | Videos
US and UK strike 36 targets of Houthi rebels in Yemen

US and UK strike 36 targets of Houthi rebels in Yemen

11h | Videos
Jaiswal's story will inspire young cricketers

Jaiswal's story will inspire young cricketers

12h | Videos
Is this US attack to cover up the massacre of Gaza?

Is this US attack to cover up the massacre of Gaza?

14h | Videos