Yunus receives Champion of Global Change Award from United Nations Foundation

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 December, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 03:41 pm

Related News

Yunus receives Champion of Global Change Award from United Nations Foundation

TBS Report
14 December, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 03:41 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The United Nations Foundation gave this year's Champion of Global Change Award to two winners, Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus and Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general of the World Trade Organization on 9 December.

The award recognizes the extraordinary contributions of individuals and organisations striving to further the work of the UN and advance its goal of a more peaceful, just, and sustainable world for everyone, everywhere. 

The Awards were presented in New York at "We The Peoples" event, named after the inspiring opening words of the UN Charter, and to honour the profound vision of the UN's founders — to save future generations from the scourge of war, reaffirming the faith in human rights and equal rights, ensure justice and international law, and promote social progress and freedom.

Professor Muhammad Yunus, Nobel laureate and founder of Grameen Bank was given the award in recognition of his enlightened leadership and innovation to enhance human dignity, equity, and justice. 

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J Mohammed presented the award and interviewed Professor Yunus on stage focusing on his campaign for creating a Three Zero World. 

Previous honorees of Champion of Global Change Award include: US Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, UN Secretaries-General Kofi Annan and Ban Ki-moon, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, and Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie.

Yunus Centre / United Nations (UN) / Award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

17 July, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. A warming climate has supercharged storms, contributing to the catastrophic flash floods that killed at least 170 people in the country. Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

The world promises change after another year of extreme climate disasters

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

4h | Panorama
On 7 December, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy inaugurated the week-long 13th edition of &#039;Jatra Festival-2021&#039;. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jatra Pala: A declining art form of our culture and the plight of the artists

5h | Panorama
18 August, Jakarta. Family and friends mourn at the graveside of a Covid-19 victim at the Rorotan cemetery. Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

How a year full of vaccine promise turned into another Covid-19 nightmare

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Thousands attend tree wedding

Thousands attend tree wedding

19h | Videos
Bangladesh enters 5G era

Bangladesh enters 5G era

21h | Videos
Murad has no place in any country

Murad has no place in any country

21h | Videos
Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

6
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?