Yunus receives Champion of Global Change Award from United Nations Foundation

The United Nations Foundation gave this year's Champion of Global Change Award to two winners, Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus and Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general of the World Trade Organization on 9 December.

The award recognizes the extraordinary contributions of individuals and organisations striving to further the work of the UN and advance its goal of a more peaceful, just, and sustainable world for everyone, everywhere.

The Awards were presented in New York at "We The Peoples" event, named after the inspiring opening words of the UN Charter, and to honour the profound vision of the UN's founders — to save future generations from the scourge of war, reaffirming the faith in human rights and equal rights, ensure justice and international law, and promote social progress and freedom.

Professor Muhammad Yunus, Nobel laureate and founder of Grameen Bank was given the award in recognition of his enlightened leadership and innovation to enhance human dignity, equity, and justice.

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J Mohammed presented the award and interviewed Professor Yunus on stage focusing on his campaign for creating a Three Zero World.

Previous honorees of Champion of Global Change Award include: US Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, UN Secretaries-General Kofi Annan and Ban Ki-moon, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, and Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie.