'You too have become old, would I replace you?' Dr Zafrullah said to driver regarding changing old car

TBS Report
13 April, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 05:10 pm

Photo: Facebook
Photo: Facebook

A gentleman, around 50 years old, was standing in a corner at the Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital auditorium crying on Wednesday.

While others were focused on the press conference being held regarding Dr Zafrullah's funeral arrangements and the gathering at Shaheed Minar arranged for the people to pay their respects, the man couldn't hold back his tears.

He was Dr Zafrullah's chauffeur, the man who had stayed by the doctor's side for 17 years. 

Since he took up the job in 2005, Rafiqul had become Dr Zafrullah's trusted companion.

"I took him everywhere. Even at 2 or 3am in the morning, when there was an emergency or a problem he had to take care of, I would take sir wherever he needed to go…," Rafiqul Islam told The Business Standard.

"I remember, when we would go to extravagant places like a fancy hotel, other chauffeurs would often ask me, 'Your Sir drives such a cheap car, can't you ask him to buy a new one?'"

One day, Rafiqul actually said to Zafrullah his car was getting quite old, perhaps it's time for a new one.

Dr Zafrullah said to him, "You too have become old, would I replace you?"

"Sir never saw me as a chauffeur. He would sit beside me and we would have meals together. He always asked me how my children's studies were going. He would often send treats or food for my kids often," Rafiqul added.

At times, Dr Zafarullah would get sick on the road because of his health complications. So, he taught Rafiqul how to measure blood pressure. "If he ever got sick in the car, I would be able to handle it," he said.

Rafiqul never switched from his job even though he would often get offers from different places.

"I could never think of leaving behind the love and respect I got from Sir. He was never a master to me, he was his own man —one who can be relied upon, one who solves all problems," said Rafiqul.

