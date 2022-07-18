No true Muslim can set fire to someone's house: Dr Zafarullah

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 July, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 18 July, 2022, 11:36 am

No true Muslim can set fire to someone's house: Dr Zafarullah

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury Photo: Collected
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury Photo: Collected

No decent, proper Muslim can set fire to someone's house. Having just a Muslim name does not make one a true Muslim, says Gonoshasthaya Kendra (GK) Founder and Trustee Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury. 

He said, "Having a Muslim name does not make you a servant of Allah. If a Muslim is not a decent Muslim, then they shouldn't be considered as human beings."

Dr Zafrullah made the remarks while visiting the vandalised Hindu houses, shops and temples in the Digholia village under Lohagara upazila of Narail on Sunday (17 July) afternoon.

Condemning the incidents of communal violence, he said, "The poor are being oppressed because of the minority label. We all have to work together against poverty. Our dream was to build a secular country." 

Dr Zafrullah was accompanied by Ganasamhati Andolon Chief Coordinator Zonayed Saki, Bhasani Anusari Parishad Sheikh Rafiqul Islam Bablu, Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Dal president Ishtiaq Aziz Ulfat, and GK Press Adviser Jahangir Alam Mintu.

Echoing the GK founder, Zonayed Saki said, "I condemn the attack on the Hindu community, the vandalism of houses and shops, and the looting. We are shocked. We demand stern punishment for those involved in this heinous incident."

"It is important to have a speedy trial of such cases," Saki added.

Digholia UP Chairman Syed Borhan Uddin, Awami League leader Boni and members of the local administration were also present during the visit.

Earlier yesterday (17 July), a Narail court granted 3-day remand of Akash Saha, a college student from Digholia village of Lohagara Upazila of Narail who was arrested for allegedly making derogatory comments on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on Facebook.

Lohagara Cognizance Court Judge Senior Judicial Magistrate Md Morshedul Alam granted the remand Sunday (17 July) after the investigating officer of the case filed on Makfur Rahman applied for a seven-day remand.

Police arrested Akash from Khulna on Saturday night after a case was with Lohagara Police Station filed by Salah Uddin of Digholia village against him for hurting religious sentiments.   

No case was registered till Sunday afternoon regarding the vandalism of houses and attacks on two temples in Sahapara.
Centring the Facebook post, some agitated people started protesting in front of his house in Sahapara on Friday after the Jumma prayer. At one stage, they set fire to a room in Akash Saha's house.

The attackers also vandalised more than ten houses and shops. At the same time, some houses were set on fire. The protesters threw brickbats and vandalised idols at Sahapara temple.

Police at one stage fired blank rounds and brought the situation under control at around 9:30pm on Friday.

Several police units and RAB were deployed at the spot to control the situation. Akash's father was taken into police custody after the incident.

As per the upazila administration, the situation of the village is now "normal."

Speaking with The Business Standard, Lohagara Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Azgar Ali said, "Additional members of different law enforcement agencies have been deployed in the area to maintain law order."

Earlier on 18 June, a Hindu college principal in Narail was forced to wear a garland of shoes after some students and locals accused him of supporting a student, who posted a picture of controversial former BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Facebook.

The incident took place in the presence of local police.

Narail communal attack / Dr Zafrullah / Communal violence

Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

Bhagirathi River just after its origin in Gomukh, this river is the main source of river Ganges, originating from a glacier with the same name.

TBS Illustration

