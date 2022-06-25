Hasina shows wisdom like her father: Dr Zafrullah

Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury said on Saturday that Sheikh Hasina has shown wisdom like her father Bangabandhu by not naming the Padma bridge in her name.

He also said that the government should waive tolls for ambulances on the Padma Bridge.

"Ambulance should be toll-free in Padma bridge, and there should be a double tax system for foreigners," he said.

Dr Zafrullah also thanked the Prime Minister for rejecting the demand of naming the Padma Bridge 'Hasina Bridge'.

He said that the current regime has been successful in implementing the mega projects but added that the Prime Minister should now prioritise in ensuring the welfare of the vulnerable communities of the country.

In response to a question from journalists, Dr Zafrullah said that he cannot comment on why BNP leaders refrained from attending the Padma bridge inauguration.

" I am happy that I was invited," he added.

Dr Zafrullah also noted that BNP Chairperson should have been invited to the ceremony while demanding her immediate release and better treatment.

The much-awaited Padma Bridge inauguration ceremony has begun at Mawa point in Munshiganj after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived at the inauguration spot at Kathalbari around 9.55am.

Earlier, a helicopter carrying the premier left Dhaka's Tejgaon Airport for Mawa at around 9:30 am on Saturday.

Padma Bridge has proven to the world that Bangladesh can move forward on its own, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"The Padma Bridge has been completed. Bangladesh's economy has not collapsed. The country is moving forward at a breakneck pace. We have proved to the world, 'We can too'," the premier said during her speech at the inauguration ceremony of Padma Bridge on Saturday (25 June).