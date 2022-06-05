Why so many firefighters fell in Sitakunda depot fire?

Fire service officials and cops were among the many who have been killed and injured by the massive fire at BM Container Depot in Chattogram's Sitakunda.

"22 firefighters were sent to the spot as part of the first response team. Most of them didn't make it back after the explosion. Others are in critical condition," said a Fire Service high official.

One of the reasons behind the huge casualties is that the fire service was not informed about the chemicals there, instead, they were called to douse a fire at a "garments depot", claim Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defense officials.

Explosions caused by the fire reportedly shattered the windows of several buildings nearby and were felt from areas as far as 4 kilometres away. At least 49 people have been killed and more than 200 injured in the fire so far. Firefighters have been struggling to bring the massive fire under control.

Photo: TBS

"It has been 12 hours since the fire started. Hydrogen peroxide is the reason why it is taking us so long to douse the blaze," said Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence Director General (DG) Brig Gen Md Main Uddin on Sunday (5 June) morning while addressing the press.

"We don't know what type of combustible materials are kept in the containers. This is why we needed the depot owner or anyone else from their side as different chemicals behave and react differently " he said, adding that "Two firefighting units rushed to the scene within five minutes of the incident. After that, some 25 units from 15 stations including Feni, Laxmipur and Cumilla joined the efforts to bring the fire down."

While speaking about the casualties, he said, "According to the information that we have, a total of 5 firefighters have died from the fire and explosions. Around 200 others were injured – 21 of them being fire officials. An army team has been deployed to ensure that the deadly chemicals in the depot do not spread to the sea through the canal."

The fire service DG feared that the death toll could rise further as most of the victims are in critical condition.

"We were told that a ready-made garments factory has caught on fire. Thus, our team started dousing the fire without having enough precautions," said Nandankanan Fire Service Senior Officer Shahidul Islam.

"Since there was no information of any chemical presence there, the first group of fire-fighters was faced with an unexpected explosion," he said, adding that at least five firefighters have lost their lives in the deadly blast.

Photo: TBS

Deputy Director of Chattogram Fire Service Anisur Rahman said: "There was a huge amount of Hydrogen Peroxide in the containers at the depot. However, the reason behind the fire could not be ascertained till now. We are trying to bring the situation under control but we are yet to reach near the fire. Sounds of explosions are being heard frequently."

Speaking to depot workers, it was found that there is a tin shed area in 500 metres inside the depot. Hydrogen Peroxide was stored under the shed for export. Hydrogen peroxide is a chemical compound. If heated, hydrogen peroxide acts as an explosive in thermal decomposition. The chemical compound produced at Al-Razi Chemical Complex, Thandachhari, Hathazari had been kept in this depot for export.

Authorities are yet to get a hold of the owner of the depot as they need specific information regarding the contents inside the establishment.