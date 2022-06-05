'Fire service was not informed about chemicals at Ctg depot'

Fireman Moniruzzaman Monir, who became the father of a baby girl only a week ago, died on Saturday night fire at the container depot in Chattogram's Sitakunda, where highly flammable chemicals were stored.

"Moniruzzaman had been transferred from Dhaka to Chattogram recently and his pregnant wife was living with her parents in Barisal. Moniruzzaman's wife gave birth to their first child a week ago but he was yet to visit them," said Ward-7 Member Jaynal Abedin of Satbaria union in Cumilla.

Hailing from Satbaria union in Cumilla's Nangalkot upazila, Moniruzzaman was one of the five firefighters who lost their lives in the fire. Fourteen others are undergoing treatment at different hospitals after enduring severe injuries.

Photo: Collected

One of the reasons behind the huge casualties among the saviours is that the fire service was not informed about the chemicals there, instead, they were called to douse a fire at a "garments depot", claim Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defense officials.

"We were told that a ready-made garments factory has caught on fire. Thus, our team started dousing the fire without having enough precautions," said Nandankanan Fire Service Senior Officer Shahidul Islam.

"Since there was no information of any chemical presence there, the first group of fire-fighters were faced with an unexpected explosion," he said adding that at least five firefighters have lost their lives in the deadly blast.

Deputy Director of Chattogram Fire Service Anisur Rahman said, "There was a huge amount of Hydrogen Peroxide in the containers at the depot. However, the reason behind the fire could not be ascertained till now. We are trying to bring the situation under control but we are yet to reach near the fire. Sounds of explosions are being heard frequently."

A fire broke out at a container depot in Chattogram's Sitakunda on Saturday night killing 49 people and injuring more than 200.

Speaking to depot workers, it was found that there is a tin shed area of 500 metres inside the depot. Hydrogen Peroxide was stored under the shed for export.

Hydrogen Peroxide produced at Al-Razi Chemical Complex, Thandachhari, Hathazari had been kept in this depot for export.

Hydrogen peroxide is a chemical compound. If heated, hydrogen peroxide acts as an explosive in thermal decomposition.