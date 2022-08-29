Uttara girder crash: Crane operator, helper get bail

A Dhaka court has granted bail to two accused in a case lodged over the death of five people after a girder of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project crashed on a private car in the capital's Uttara.

The accused are crane operator Md Al-Amin Hossain alias Hridoy and his helper Rakib Hossain.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Yasmin Ara's court passed the bail order Monday after hearing the bail petitions filed by the accused.

So far eight of the 10 accused secured bail in the case.

Earlier in the month, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested all the accused from Dhaka, Gazipur, Bagerhat and Sirajganj on different days.

On 15 August, a BRT project girder came crashing down on a car near Uttara's Jasimuddin road when it was being moved onto a trailer, suggesting the use of cranes of insufficient strength in the project.

Rubel, 50, Fahima, 40, her sister Jhorna, 28, and Jhorna's two children Jannat, 6, and Jakaria, 2, got crushed inside the car.

Fortunately, a newlywed couple – Rubel's son Hridoy, 26, and his wife Ria Moni, 21, – also travelling with them escaped death.

A case was filed at Uttara West Police Station over the accident accusing the crane operator, contractor company China Gezhouba Group Corporation and unnamed people.