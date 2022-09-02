Probe body recommends action against Chinese contractor in girder accident

Infrastructure

TBS Report
02 September, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2022, 05:04 pm

Photo: TBS
The committee – formed to investigate the under-construction flyover's girder accident in the capital's Uttara Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project – has recommended that actions should be taken against Chinese contactor company.

On Thursday (1 September), the committee submitted the investigation report to the Secretary of Road Transport and Highways Department ABM Amin Ullah Noori.

It has been left to the hands of the ministry whether to take strict measures like cancelling the contract and blacklisting the contractor company in this incident.

According to BRT sources, the negligence of the contractor was responsible for the loss of lives in the girder accident in Uttara on 15 August.

The investigation report contains the statements of about 20 people, including the imprisoned crane operator Al Amin Hossain Hridoy. His statement was recorded in prison premises.

Statements of 10 Chinese citizens were also recorded. However, due to the lack of cooperation, the investigation has been delayed, the probe report added.

Earlier, the preliminary probe into the accident also revealed the negligence of contractor company China Gezhouba Group Corporation.

On 15 August, five members of a family were killed as a 50-60 tonnes girder of BRT-3 Elevated Expressway fell on their car, smashing it to the ground, at Uttara's Jasimuddin road in the capital.

