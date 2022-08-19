10 people remanded over Uttara girder crash

Court

UNB
19 August, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2022, 07:49 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court on Friday remanded 10 people on different terms in a case lodged over the death of five people after a girder of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project crashed on a private car in the capital's Uttara.

The remanded accused are – Crane Operator Md Al Amin Hossain Hridoy, 25, helper Rakib Hossain, 23, Four Brothers Guard Service staff Md Rubel, 28 and Md Afroj Mia, 50, Safety engineer of the contractor firm Md Zulfikar Ali Shah, 39, owner of IFS CON Bangladesh Limited Md Iftekhar Hossain, 39 and head of operations Md Ajharul Islam Mithu, 45, marketing manager of Build Trade Company Limited Tofazzal Hossain Tushar, 42 and administrative officers Ruhul Amin Mridha, 33, and Md Monjurul Islam, 29.

Crane operator Al Amin, his helper Rakib and Zulfikar were placed on a four-day remand each while the other seven were placed on a two-day remand each when they were produced before the court with a 10-day and seven-day remand prayers respectively.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mahbub Ahmed passed the order after the investigation officer of the case, Inspector Yasin Gazi, produced them before the court.

Earlier, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested all the accused from Dhaka, Gazipur, Bagerhat and Sirajganj on different days.

On Monday, a BRT project girder came crashing down on the car near Uttara's Jasimuddin road when it was being moved onto a trailer, suggesting the use of cranes of insufficient strength in the project.

Rubel, 50, Fahima, 40, her sister Jhorna, 28, and Jhorna's two children Jannat, 6, and Jakaria, 2, got crushed inside the mangled car.

Fortunately, a newlywed couple – Rubel's son Hridoy, 26, and his wife Ria Moni, 21, – also travelling with them escaped death.

It came exactly one month after a worker was killed by a falling crane in the Gazipur part of the BRT project, and last year six workers escaped with injuries after a part of a launching girder collapsed near them, close to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

A case was filed at Uttara West Police Station over Monday's accident accusing the crane operator, contractor company China Gezhouba Group Corporation and unnamed people.
 

BRT tragedy / Remand / Girder collapse

