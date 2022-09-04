Chinese contractor responsible for Uttara girder collapse: Probe

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 September, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 09:52 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The investigation committee has found the Chinese contractor of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project responsible for a recent girder collapse on a car in Dhaka that killed five people.

Secretary of Road Transport and Highways Division ABM Amin Ullah Nuri on Sunday revealed the findings of the probe report. He said the probe recommended bringing the contractor to book. 

According to the findings, the contractor did not take any safety and traffic control measures during the project work on one of the busiest roads in Dhaka.

The report identified 12 reasons for the collapse, including working on government holiday without prior permission, moving girder in the daytime, operating the crane with a helper, placing the crane on uneven ground and no emergency management plan.

The committee also made a set of recommendations including carrying forward the project work by ensuring safety as per the contract.

It also underscored a traffic management plan and coordination among the engineers, consultants, police, city corporation and other stakeholders.

The committee recommended that the authorities should have to bear the medical bills of the injured. 

The preliminary probe into the accident also revealed the negligence of the contractor China Gezhouba Group Corporation.

On 15 August, five members of a family were killed as a 50-60 tonnes girder of BRT-3 Elevated Expressway fell on their car, smashing it to the ground, at Uttara's Jasimuddin road in the capital.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways formed a five-member committee headed by Additional Secretary Nilima Akhtar to investigate the tragic accident.

The committee submitted its report to the Secretary of Road Transport and Highways Division ABM Amin Ullah Nuri on 1 September.

