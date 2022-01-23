Uphold democracy, discharge duties with professionalism: PM Hasina to police

Bangladesh

UNB
23 January, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 12:34 pm

Related News

Uphold democracy, discharge duties with professionalism: PM Hasina to police

UNB
23 January, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 12:34 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday asked police personnel to discharge their duties with the utmost professionalism and uphold democracy in the country apart from maintaining peace and stability.

"I believe every police personnel will perform his or her duties with professionalism to maintain peace and stability in the country and uphold democracy through pro-people policing," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said this while inaugurating Police Week 2022 -- from January 23 to 27 -- with the theme "Skilled Police, Prosperous Country, Bangabandhu's Bangladesh."

The programme was held at Rajarbagh Police Lines in the capital while the prime minister joined it virtually from her official Ganobhaban residence.

The premier said that the long 24 years of struggle of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the win in the Liberation War in 1971 has brought this independence for the country

"You [the police] have to protect the country's independence from all kinds of blows as it came in lieu of your predecessors' blood," she said.

On behalf of the prime minister, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal inspected the parade and took the salute

He also distributed the Bangladesh Police Medal (BPM) and President Police Medal (PPM) awards among the winners on behalf of the prime minister.

This year, as per the Public Security Division's Police Wing-2 of the Ministry of Home Affairs' notification, Bangladesh Police Medal (BPM) and President Police Medal (PPM) awards were given for outstanding work in 2020 and 2021.

Around 115 police officials got awards for each year.

Fifteen of them will receive the BPM-gallantry and 25 the PPM-gallantry awards for their courageous and heroic activities in 2020.

Besides, 25 personnel will get the BPM-Service and 50 the PPM-Service awards for their outstanding performances in unearthing the mystery of important cases and controlling crimes and for commendable contributions with skills, piety, integrity, and disciplinary behaviour.

In 2021, another 115 members of the police and RAB have been selected for the prestigious BPMs and PPMs for their outstanding performances in 2021.

Of the awardees, 15 will receive the BPM-gallantry, 25 the PPM-gallantry, 25 the BPM-Service, and 50 the PPM-Service awards.

The last police week was held in 2019. The Police Week did not take place in the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic thus medals for both years were awarded together today.

Top News

Bangladesh / PM Hasina / Bangladesh police / Police Week 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Watch Ads, 100% discounts and other scams you should be aware of

Now | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Dior Homme swings romantic with embellished men’s looks at Paris Fashion Week

1h | Mode
Selim RF Hussain. Sketch: TBS

Brac Bank plans to double business in next four years: MD

2h | Interviews
Photo: Courtesy

Sootlee: Giving kalamkari a trendy identity

1h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Shakib, Mustafiz in maximum base price of IPL auction

Shakib, Mustafiz in maximum base price of IPL auction

16h | Videos
Music legend Meat Loaf passes away at 74

Music legend Meat Loaf passes away at 74

18h | Videos
DiCaprio greets BD as St Martin declared marine protected area

DiCaprio greets BD as St Martin declared marine protected area

18h | Videos
Pristine coral reef found off Tahiti

Pristine coral reef found off Tahiti

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

4
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

5
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

6
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna