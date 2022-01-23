Uphold democracy, discharge duties with professionalism: PM Hasina to police

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday asked police personnel to discharge their duties with the utmost professionalism and uphold democracy in the country apart from maintaining peace and stability.

"I believe every police personnel will perform his or her duties with professionalism to maintain peace and stability in the country and uphold democracy through pro-people policing," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said this while inaugurating Police Week 2022 -- from January 23 to 27 -- with the theme "Skilled Police, Prosperous Country, Bangabandhu's Bangladesh."

The programme was held at Rajarbagh Police Lines in the capital while the prime minister joined it virtually from her official Ganobhaban residence.

The premier said that the long 24 years of struggle of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the win in the Liberation War in 1971 has brought this independence for the country

"You [the police] have to protect the country's independence from all kinds of blows as it came in lieu of your predecessors' blood," she said.

On behalf of the prime minister, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal inspected the parade and took the salute

He also distributed the Bangladesh Police Medal (BPM) and President Police Medal (PPM) awards among the winners on behalf of the prime minister.

This year, as per the Public Security Division's Police Wing-2 of the Ministry of Home Affairs' notification, Bangladesh Police Medal (BPM) and President Police Medal (PPM) awards were given for outstanding work in 2020 and 2021.

Around 115 police officials got awards for each year.

Fifteen of them will receive the BPM-gallantry and 25 the PPM-gallantry awards for their courageous and heroic activities in 2020.

Besides, 25 personnel will get the BPM-Service and 50 the PPM-Service awards for their outstanding performances in unearthing the mystery of important cases and controlling crimes and for commendable contributions with skills, piety, integrity, and disciplinary behaviour.

In 2021, another 115 members of the police and RAB have been selected for the prestigious BPMs and PPMs for their outstanding performances in 2021.

Of the awardees, 15 will receive the BPM-gallantry, 25 the PPM-gallantry, 25 the BPM-Service, and 50 the PPM-Service awards.

The last police week was held in 2019. The Police Week did not take place in the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic thus medals for both years were awarded together today.