Under your leadership, Bangladesh made extraordinary progress: ADB president to PM Hasina

ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa has congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her appointment as the prime minister of Bangladesh for a fourth consecutive term.

"Under your leadership in the last 15 years, Bangladesh has made extraordinary progress in all areas of development, providing a solid foundation for continued development progress," he said in a congratulatory letter.

ADB Country Director Edimon Ginting handed over the letter on Wednesday while calling on the Prime Minister at her official residence Ganabhaban.

The ADB president said that as Bangladesh's trusted and long-standing development partner, ADB stands ready to support the initiatives of the government through a deepened partnership.

"ADB is looking forward to working with you to support Bangladesh's journey to prosperity," the ADB president said.