UK keen to aid Bangladesh in developing ICT sector

Bangladesh

BSS
17 February, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 03:34 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

The United Kingdom (UK) today expressed its keen interest to collaborate with Bangladesh in developing the country's information and communications technology (ICT) sector.

"We are interested in working with Bangladesh for human resources (HR) capacity development and organizing business-to-business (B2B) matchmaking sessions for the advancement of the ICT sector," said British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson at a meeting with the official of Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) on Thursday.

He conveyed his eagerness to give necessary support in organizing roadshows in the UK and Bangladesh in this regard and connect the ICT sector of Bangladesh with its counterpart in the UK.

The high commissioner also wants to encourage Bangladeshi diaspora in the UK to work for the development of the ICT sector of their home country.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has declared 'ICT as the product of the year', said BASIS President Russell T Ahmed in his address.

He said, "Aligning with that, BASIS has started working to excel the ICT industry further focusing on five pillars - HR capacity development, startup ecosystem, local market development, achieving US$ 5 billion export earnings, and industry promotion."

The BASIS president mentioned that the annual flagship event of the industry, BASIS SoftExpo 2022, will be held in Dhaka this year where entrepreneurs from the UK can exhibit their products and participate in various activities like - seminars, B2B matchmaking sessions, tech talks and so on.

Acting Head of Trade and Investment of British High Commission Khalid Gaffar, its Trade and Investment Officer Abir Barua, BASIS Vice President (Admin) Abu Daud Khan, Vice President (Finance) Fahim Ahmed and its other Directors, among others, attended the meeting.

