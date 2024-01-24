Dhaka, London ties evolving from development-focused to modern partnership: Cameron

British Foreign Minister David Cameron has said their bilateral relationship with Bangladesh is "evolving" from being development-focused to a modern economic, security and migration partnership.

"I hope that by working together we can boost our trade and investment ties, strengthen our security partnership and collaborate on global and regional challenges such as climate change, a free and open lndo-Pacific and the welfare of the Rohingya refugees," he said.

In a congratulatory message to Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today (24 January), the British Foreign Minister said he also attaches "great importance" to progressing cooperation on addressing illegal migration, including from Bangladesh.

"I look forward to hearing your priorities for our relationship and to working together to deliver our mutual interests," said the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs.

The British Foreign Minister congratulated Hasan on his appointment as Foreign Minister of Bangladesh following the recent elections.

"I look forward to working with you, building on our deep shared history, people-to-people ties and wide-ranging shared interests and values," he said.

The recent statement issued by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office reflected these values and set out their views on democracy and human rights, said the British Foreign Minister.

He said they will continue to engage constructively with Foreign Minister Hasan on these issues.

David Cameron extended good wishes for his Bangladesh counterpart as he starts his new role.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke handed over the letter to Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday.