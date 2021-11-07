Two killed in gunfight with RAB in Moulvibazar

Two unidentified miscreants have been reportedly killed in a "gunfight" with members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) at Sreemongol in Moulvibazar.

RAB-9 Sreemongol Battalion Commander Basu Dutta Chakma said, "A gang opened gunfire on a RAB vehicle in the Mirtinga tea garden area early Sunday.

"RAB members also retaliated in self defense, leaving two miscreants dead," he added.

Basu Dutta further said the law enforcement agency is working to identify the deceased.