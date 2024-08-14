Rab recovers 35 looted firearms, 275 rounds of ammo in Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 August, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 05:18 pm

The recovered weapons include submachine guns (SMGs), Chinese rifles, BD rifles, shotguns, pistols, and gas guns

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) has recovered 35 firearms and 275 rounds of ammunition that were looted during attacks in various police stations across Chattogram city after the fall of the government.

The recovered weapons include submachine guns (SMGs), Chinese rifles, BD rifles, shotguns, pistols, and gas guns. Of the 35 firearms retrieved, 14 were found to be damaged and in disrepair.

With the cooperation of local citizens and other sources, Rab-7 conducted recovery operations between 10-13 August.

In response to the incident, Rab issued an appeal to the public, urging the voluntary return of any looted arms and ammunition, with assurances that no legal action would be taken against those who complied.

Sharif-ul-Alam, senior assistant director (Media) of Rab-7, told The Business Standard that during the student victory celebrations on 5 August, miscreants ransacked, set fire to, and looted several police stations under the Chattogram metropolitan police. 

"This looting led to the theft of firearms, ammunition, and various police equipment, posing a significant threat to the security of Chattogram."

The Rab official further said, "The appeal resonated with the community, leading some citizens to personally return the stolen items to the Rab-7 headquarters, while others provided information that aided in the recovery efforts.

"The recovered weapons and ammunition have been handed over to the deputy commissioner of police (Headquarters) of the Chattogram Metropolitan Police," he added.

looted weapons / RAB / Chattagram

