RAB arrests 266 in nationwide drives on allegations of inciting violence

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested a total of 266 people from different parts of the country, including 63 in the capital, on allegations of inciting violence, sabotage and committing arson during the clashes during quota reform protests.

The information was disclosed through a SMS sent by the force today (26 July).

Earlier, police arrested more than 6,000 people in the last nine days in connection with the clashes at different spots across the country centring the violence that spread during the quota reform movement.

Meanwhile, police have arrested 2,209 people in Dhaka in the last two days alone, said a DMP press release.

According to DMP, 234 cases have been filed in different police stations in the capital, in which several lakhs of unnamed people have been sued.