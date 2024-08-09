Moulvibazar UP chairman shot dead, over 100 injured as AL-BNP supporters’ clash following looting of local store

Crime

Panchgaon UP Chairman and AL leader Sirajul Islam Sana. File photo: Collected
Panchgaon UP Chairman and AL leader Sirajul Islam Sana. File photo: Collected

A Union Parishad chairman was shot dead and over 100 others were injured in an hours-long clash between members of BNP and Awami League in Moulvibaza's Rajnagar today (9 August).

The deceased has been identified as Panchgaon UP Chairman and AL leader Sirajul Islam Sana, 50, Rajnagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Suprabhat Chakma told The Business Standard.

The clash began at 11:00am today in the Modhur Bazar area and lasted till 2:00pm. 

"I have heard of the death of the chairman. It is very tragic news. Army has been deployed to keep the situation under control," said Suprabhat Chakma.

Meanwhile, Dewan Mia, brother of the deceased chairman, alleged that Sana was shot to death by local BNP leader Pintu Sultan. 

"They also looted everything from our shop," he said.

Pintu Sultan could not be reached for his comment on the matter.

Most of the injured have been hospitalised in the Moulvibazar General Hospital and Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital.

According to locals, in the aftermath of the ouster of the AL-led government in the face of a mass uprising earlier this week, the shop of Mahesh Das at Modhur Bazar was looted.

The incident created a tense environment in the area. 

This morning, local AL leader Dewan Mia's younger brother Sunu Mia of Kewla village got into a heated argument with residents of the adjacent Rokta village, according to locals.

Sunu Mia alleged that Rokta village residents had looted the shop.

The argument soon turned into an altercation. Later, BNP leader Pintu Sultan, a resident of Rokta village,  and AL's Dewan Mia, a resident of Kewla village, engaged in a clash at Modhur Bazar with their followers.

