AKM Shahidur Rahman new RAB DG, Md Mainul Hasan new DMP commissioner

AKM Shahidur Rahman has been appointed as the new director general of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

At the same time, Md Mainul Hasan has been appointed as the new commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification this morning (7 August) regarding the appointment of four members in the police and RAB.

The police headquarters also got two new additional inspector generals (AIG) of police.

As per the notification, Barrister Md Harun-Ar-Rashid and Habibur Rahman have been appointed as the additional inspector general (AIG) of the police headquarters in Dhaka.

Prior to the appointments, AKM Shahidur Rahman served as the AIG at the police headquarters.

Md Mainul Hasan served as a deputy inspector general (DIG) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Barrister Md Harun Ar Rashid served as the RAB DG and Habibur Rahman as the DMP commissioner.

Last night, Md Mainul Islam was appointed as the new inspector general of Bangladesh Police, replacing Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun.