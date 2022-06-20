Two die from electrocution in waterlogged Chattogram city

Bangladesh

UNB
20 June, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 02:36 pm

Related News

Two die from electrocution in waterlogged Chattogram city

UNB
20 June, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 02:36 pm
Representational Image
Representational Image

Two people were electrocuted in a waterlogged house at Katalganj residential area under Panchlaish police station in Chattogram city Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Hossain, 38, son of Saleh Ahmed of Sattroya area of Mirsarai upazila and caretaker Abu Taher, 65, son of late Abdur Rauf of Ghazaltala area of Khagrachhari district.

Nazim Uddin Majumder, officer-in-Charge (OC) of Panchlaish police station, said rainwater flooded the ground floor of "Khan House" in Katalganj.

There was an IPS connection on the glound floor of the house. Caretaker Abu Taher got electrocuted while trying to turn off the IPS around 7:30am.

Hossain was also electrocuted while trying to save him, he said.

Later, they were taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared the duo dead.

An unnatural death case has been filed at Panchlaish police station in this regard, added the OC.

Top News

Bangladesh / Chattogram / Electrocuted / death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zilingo started out seven years ago as a web portal for consumers in Southeast Asia to buy street fashion and then morphed into a company focused on serving firms in the fashion supply chain. Photo: Bloomberg

How to torch your unicorn

16m | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

Electricity price hike: What are we really paying for?

2h | Panorama
Apart from spas, the salon is renowned for its signature nail extensions and bridal makeover services. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Kenshō spa: A relaxing escape in a bustling city

3h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Timeless watches to acquire on National Watch Day

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Meet 10 female secretaries of Bangladesh

Meet 10 female secretaries of Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Army chief distributes relief in flood-hit Sylhet

Army chief distributes relief in flood-hit Sylhet

5h | Videos
Rohingya rally in Cox's Bazar demanding return to Myanmar

Rohingya rally in Cox's Bazar demanding return to Myanmar

17h | Videos
Russia trying to capture the Izium city

Russia trying to capture the Izium city

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

5
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary