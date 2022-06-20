Two die from electrocution in waterlogged Chattogram city

Two people were electrocuted in a waterlogged house at Katalganj residential area under Panchlaish police station in Chattogram city Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Hossain, 38, son of Saleh Ahmed of Sattroya area of Mirsarai upazila and caretaker Abu Taher, 65, son of late Abdur Rauf of Ghazaltala area of Khagrachhari district.

Nazim Uddin Majumder, officer-in-Charge (OC) of Panchlaish police station, said rainwater flooded the ground floor of "Khan House" in Katalganj.

There was an IPS connection on the glound floor of the house. Caretaker Abu Taher got electrocuted while trying to turn off the IPS around 7:30am.

Hossain was also electrocuted while trying to save him, he said.

Later, they were taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared the duo dead.

An unnatural death case has been filed at Panchlaish police station in this regard, added the OC.