Turkish ambassador for investment in apparel, textile joint ventures 

Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan has called for investment in joint ventures in the apparel and textile industries in Bangladesh and his country.

The envoy paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan in Dhaka Sunday.

They discussed various issues, including potential areas for enhancing trade and investment between Bangladesh and Turkiye.

Faruque said there are many opportunities for Bangladesh and Turkiye to complement each other on issues related to mutual interests, particularly in boosting the apparel and textile businesses.

Turan and Faruque also expressed interest in facilitating sharing of knowledge and expertise in the apparel and textile industries through collaboration between the BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology and leading Turkish fashion institutes.

Interactions between designers and technical experts through the exchange of faculties and students will help develop knowledge and skills and benefit both countries, they said.

BGMEA First Vice-President Syed Nazrul Islam, Vice-President Miran Ali; directors Asif Ashraf, Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan, Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Foreign Mission Cell Shams Mahmud and Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on ILO issue ANM Saifuddin were also present at the meeting.