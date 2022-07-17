Turkish ambassador for investment in apparel, textile joint ventures 

Bangladesh

UNB
17 July, 2022, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2022, 11:10 pm

Related News

Turkish ambassador for investment in apparel, textile joint ventures 

UNB
17 July, 2022, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2022, 11:10 pm
Turkish ambassador for investment in apparel, textile joint ventures 

Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan has called for investment in joint ventures in the apparel and textile industries in Bangladesh and his country.

The envoy paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan in Dhaka Sunday.

They discussed various issues, including potential areas for enhancing trade and investment between Bangladesh and Turkiye.

Faruque said there are many opportunities for Bangladesh and Turkiye to complement each other on issues related to mutual interests, particularly in boosting the apparel and textile businesses.

Turan and Faruque also expressed interest in facilitating sharing of knowledge and expertise in the apparel and textile industries through collaboration between the BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology and leading Turkish fashion institutes.

Interactions between designers and technical experts through the exchange of faculties and students will help develop knowledge and skills and benefit both countries, they said.

BGMEA First Vice-President Syed Nazrul Islam, Vice-President Miran Ali; directors Asif Ashraf, Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan, Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Foreign Mission Cell Shams Mahmud and Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on ILO issue ANM Saifuddin were also present at the meeting.

Top News

Turkish Ambassador / textile

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bhagirathi River just after its origin in Gomukh, this river is the main source of river Ganges, originating from a glacier with the same name.

Climate change in South Asia and the role of the Himalayas

12h | In Focus
TBS Illustration

9 tips to keep humidity off your heels

1d | Health
TBS Illustration

The weight of work stress on mental health

1d | Health
Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

What should Bangladesh do after global fuel price decline?

What should Bangladesh do after global fuel price decline?

1h | Videos
Prices of 53 drugs hiked

Prices of 53 drugs hiked

2h | Videos
Tamim Iqbal retires from T-20

Tamim Iqbal retires from T-20

3h | Videos
Health Ministry proposes to ban e-cigarettes, will it be beneficial?

Health Ministry proposes to ban e-cigarettes, will it be beneficial?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Court

Ctg court issues arrest warrant for City Group chairman

4
Logo of ACI and Dabur
Corporates

ACI terminating joint venture agreement with Dabur

5
RDM group at a glance
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD