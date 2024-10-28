Sakhawat seeks Korean investment in textile and jute sector

A delegation of South Korea paid a courtesy call on Textiles and Jute Adviser Brigadier General (Retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hossain at his Bangladesh Secretariat office today (28 October). Photo: BSS
Textiles and Jute Adviser Brigadier General (Retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hossain has urged the South Korean investors to invest in Bangladesh's textile and jute sectors for the mutual benefits of the two countries.

Sakhawat, also the shipping ministry adviser, came up with the call as a delegation of South Korea paid a courtesy call on him at his Bangladesh Secretariat office today (28 October).

"It is now safe to invest in Bangladesh. The process of participating in the lease process is open to the investors as the government has planned to restart production in closed mills through PPP and long-term lease," the adviser told the delegation.

Besides, the shipping adviser mentioned that there are immense potentials in the naval sector, especially in the dockyard and shipbuilding industry while there are opportunities to invest here through Public Private Partnership (PPP) or joint ventures also.

Referring to the longstanding bilateral ties between Bangladesh and South Korea, Sakhawat said, "Bangladesh and South Korea have a long history of friendly relations. Korea is one of the country's development partners. Several projects related to Korea are ongoing under the ministry. Many Korean people are working in different sectors in Bangladesh."

"Yesterday two mills were handed over to Pran Group through lease . . . Initially some 30 years' time has been given but there is the option to extend the tenure subsequently. Besides, every mill has good communication system," he mentioned.

During the meeting, the Korean investment delegation lauded the country's overall development and said, "Bangladesh has good commercial relations with Korea, which is also one of the jute importing countries from Bangladesh."

The delegation expressed their interest to visit the mills located in Khulna while the ministry concerned assured them of providing all necessary cooperation in this regard.

Textile and jute ministry secretary Md Abdur Rouf and shipping ministry secretary Delwara Begum were also present there.

Textile and Jute Adviser Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain / textile / Jute / Bangladesh

