Truck crushes 3 twelfth-graders to death on Benapole-Jashore highway

Three twelfth-graders of the same educational institution were killed after a truck mowed them down on their motorcycle on the Benapole-Jashore highway Friday night, police said.

The accident claimed the lives of Asif, Arman, and Salman – all twelfth-grade students at Jashore Sadar upazila's Natunhat Public College.

The crash occurred at 9:15pm in the Natunhat Gazir Dorga as the truck ran over the twelfth-graders after hitting their motorcycle.

"Asif and Armaan died on the spot. Salman succumbed to his injuries at Jashore General Hospital," Navaran Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mizanur Rahman said.

"Legal action will be taken in connection with the accident," he added.