Truck crushes 3 twelfth-graders to death on Benapole-Jashore highway

Bangladesh

UNB
08 October, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2022, 12:17 pm

Related News

Truck crushes 3 twelfth-graders to death on Benapole-Jashore highway

UNB
08 October, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2022, 12:17 pm
Truck crushes 3 twelfth-graders to death on Benapole-Jashore highway

Three twelfth-graders of the same educational institution were killed after a truck mowed them down on their motorcycle on the Benapole-Jashore highway Friday night, police said.

The accident claimed the lives of Asif, Arman, and Salman – all twelfth-grade students at Jashore Sadar upazila's Natunhat Public College.

The crash occurred at 9:15pm in the Natunhat Gazir Dorga as the truck ran over the twelfth-graders after hitting their motorcycle.

"Asif and Armaan died on the spot. Salman succumbed to his injuries at Jashore General Hospital," Navaran Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mizanur Rahman said.

"Legal action will be taken in connection with the accident," he added.

Accident / road accident / road accident in Bangladesh / College student dead

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Animated horror shorts on YouTube: Experience terror like never before

3h | Splash
Infographic: TBS

Checkmate - Into the wild world of chess

4h | Panorama
President Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (far right) attend the Gulf Cooperation Council on 16 July in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo: AP

The Saudi-Russian oil axis snubs Biden with production cuts

23h | Panorama
Screengrab from Agoodmovietowatch website

Fun websites to stop you from doom-scrolling – Part 3

1d | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Are you committing digital pollution?

Are you committing digital pollution?

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Why were two Haji Biryani branches shutdown?

1h | Videos
Antique Showpiece for Living Room

Antique Showpiece for Living Room

15h | Videos
Rickshaw Painting exhibition begins at Zainul Gallery

Rickshaw Painting exhibition begins at Zainul Gallery

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO