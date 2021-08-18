Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
18 August, 2021, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 09:01 pm

File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy

A court today banned five people, including E-commerce platform Eorange owner Sonia Mehzabin and her husband Masukur Rahman from leaving the country.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury passed the order after the hearing.

Other accused banned from travel abroad are Amanullah, Bithi Akter and Kawsar Ahmed. 

Sonia and her husband were sent to jail on Tuesday after the couple surrendered to the court. 

Earlier, on behalf of the aggrieved customers, Md Taherul Islam filed a case against five people, including the owners, with Gulshan Police Station accusing them of embezzling around Tk1,100 crore.

The case was filed on Monday night following a protest of hundreds of Eorange customers in front of Gulshan Police Station.

The complainant said he had paid in advance to Eorange on 21 April but was yet to get the product. He did not get any refund either.

The Eorange authorities were supposed to publish a product list outlining the pending orders and the stipulated delivery time.

But instead of publishing the list, it sought up to 45 to 60 days, which infuriated customers.

On 12 August, Eorange posted on their Facebook page that though their office was reportedly vandalised, they promised to deliver products on 16 August.

Around 50 customers staged a sit-in protest in front of the office on 11 August.

Meanwhile, the commerce ministry issued a show-cause notice to the online platform over harassment of customers. 

It said it had learnt from several customers and the media that Eorange did not deliver products on time even after receiving payment from its customers, which was a violation of Customer Rights Protection Act 2009 and Penal Code 1860.

The ministry asked Eorange to explain in seven days upon receiving the notice as to why legal actions should not be taken against it.
 

