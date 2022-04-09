Tk151 crore agreement signed for Bangladesh’s first dedicated ITS project

National Development Engineers Ltd (NDE)-FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co Ltd (FHTTCL) JV signed a Tk151 crore agreement with the Roads and Highways Department for the SASEC Road Connectivity Project 2 (Package 15), financed by Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The contract was signed between Rizwan Mustafiz, Managing Director of NDE and AKM Manir Hossain Pathan, chief engineer of Roads and Highways Department, read a press release.

Under this package, the SASEC Corridor from Joydevpur to Rangpur, spanning approximately 260 kilometers of highway, will be efficiently managed and monitored with the Intelligent Transport System (ITS) and Weigh in Motion (WIM) system.

As part of the ITS, there will be LED enabled Variable Message Signs (VMS) installed on steel gantries, automated incident reporting system, surveillance system, traffic and vehicle data collection system, speed detection system, which will all be integrated to a Traffic Management Center (TMC) at the Road Operation Unit (ROU), situated in Dhaka.

The TMC will be equipped with various software and hardware such as electronic equipment, servers, computers, storage, display units etc., to store, analyze and display all the data and information coming from the ITS.

TMC managers and operators can use ITS components to manage traffic and respond to incidents and emergencies in real time.

There will be three axle load control stations at Pakulla (Tangail), Mohastan (Bogura) and Islampur (Rangpur) with Medium Speed Weigh in Motion (MSWIM) Systems. Weight and Class of Vehicles passing through these axle load control stations will automatically be recorded and sent to the TMC. If found overweight, they would be reported automatically by the system to Roads & Highways and any other relevant enforcement authority for further checking or action.

On behalf of NDE, the solution will be jointly executed by its subsidiaries NDE Solutions and MCC.

"This project is significantly important for Bangladesh as it will pave the way for many such projects in the future", said Riyad S A Husain, Managing Director of NDE Solutions.

Maksudul Islam, chairman of MCC said, "The project will greatly improve transportation safety and traffic mobility. It is a perfect example of how technology can enhance our country's infrastructure".

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.