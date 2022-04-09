Tk151 crore agreement signed for Bangladesh’s first dedicated ITS project

Transport

TBS Report
09 April, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2022, 04:21 pm

Tk151 crore agreement signed for Bangladesh’s first dedicated ITS project

TBS Report
09 April, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2022, 04:21 pm
Tk151 crore agreement signed for Bangladesh’s first dedicated ITS project

National Development Engineers Ltd (NDE)-FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co Ltd (FHTTCL) JV signed a Tk151 crore agreement with the Roads and Highways Department for the SASEC Road Connectivity Project 2 (Package 15), financed by Asian Development Bank (ADB). 

The contract was signed between Rizwan Mustafiz, Managing Director of NDE and AKM Manir Hossain Pathan, chief engineer of Roads and Highways Department, read a press release. 

Under this package, the SASEC Corridor from Joydevpur to Rangpur, spanning approximately 260 kilometers of highway, will be efficiently managed and monitored with the Intelligent Transport System (ITS) and Weigh in Motion (WIM) system.

As part of the ITS, there will be LED enabled Variable Message Signs (VMS) installed on steel gantries, automated incident reporting system, surveillance system, traffic and vehicle data collection system, speed detection system, which will all be integrated to a Traffic Management Center (TMC) at the Road Operation Unit (ROU), situated in Dhaka. 

The TMC will be equipped with various software and hardware such as electronic equipment, servers, computers, storage, display units etc., to store, analyze and display all the data and information coming from the ITS. 

TMC managers and operators can use ITS components to manage traffic and respond to incidents and emergencies in real time.

There will be three axle load control stations at Pakulla (Tangail), Mohastan (Bogura) and Islampur (Rangpur) with Medium Speed Weigh in Motion (MSWIM) Systems. Weight and Class of Vehicles passing through these axle load control stations will automatically be recorded and sent to the TMC. If found overweight, they would be reported automatically by the system to Roads & Highways and any other relevant enforcement authority for further checking or action.

On behalf of NDE, the solution will be jointly executed by its subsidiaries NDE Solutions and MCC. 

"This project is significantly important for Bangladesh as it will pave the way for many such projects in the future", said Riyad S A Husain, Managing Director of NDE Solutions.

Maksudul Islam, chairman of MCC said, "The project will greatly improve transportation safety and traffic mobility. It is a perfect example of how technology can enhance our country's infrastructure". 

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

Bangladesh / Top News

ITS project

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the artefacts repatriated from Australia in March. Photo: Collected

How India is pushing for the return of stolen artefacts

4h | Panorama
Changeable Hawk-Eagle in India. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Changeable Hawk-Eagles may change the colour, not the menu

6h | Panorama
The city of the dead used to house only corpses dating back to the 7th century. Established as an Arabic cemetery during the conquest of Egypt, the necropolis has turned into one of Egypt’s worst slums where the dead and living coexist in a morbid neighbourliness.

The city of the dead

6h | In Focus
Now in his 70s, Kanti Raha is as active as he was during the early days of Khadi Ghor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Khadi: When history, politics and economics are woven into a fabric

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The way Selena changed her life

The way Selena changed her life

6h | Videos
Finance Minister's shoes represent Canadian budget culture

Finance Minister's shoes represent Canadian budget culture

8h | Videos
South Korea: Why so many struggle to sleep

South Korea: Why so many struggle to sleep

8h | Videos
What you need to know right now about Pakistan's politics

What you need to know right now about Pakistan's politics

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance

6
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!