‘Half fare is the right of students and standing passengers’

Transport

TBS Report
22 November, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 11:33 am

Half bus fare is not just the demand of students and standing passengers, it is their right, says Passengers Welfare Association of Bangladesh.

The association said fares are fixed considering that 70% of the bus would be full on average, meaning the whole expense is borne by 70% passengers.

In the absence of a passenger representative the bus owners misguided the BRTA officials and cited many extra expenses, ultimately hiking the fare way more than necessary, said the Passengers Welfare Association

"As such the passengers' association demands taking half fare from students and disabled people who occupy the remaining 30% seat, as well as the passengers who travel by standing," said the association's Secretary General Mozammel Haque Chowdhury in a press release.

He said that according to the fare determination process, half fare for students and standing passengers is not a demand or kindness.

Claiming that it is the right of the passengers, he further said that in the absence of a passenger representative the bus owners misguided the BRTA officials and cited many extra expenses, ultimately hiking the fare way more than necessary.

Now, that extra burden is being thrust upon passengers. Extremely high fares have made it difficult for low and middle class passengers to travel by bus.

Bus fares were hiked recently following an increase in fuel prices by the government.

